Aishwarya Rai’s lookalike Amrutha is winning the internet as she recreates the actress’s scenes from her south films

The internet has found one more look-alike of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the past, Manasi Naik and Mahlagha Jaberi also shot to fame with their resemblance to the gorgeous actress. Ammuzz Amrutha adds to the list after several people took notice of how similar she is to the former Miss World.
Amrutha has an impressive following on Tik Tok and Instagram and often recreates Aishwarya Rai's iconic scenes, mostly from her South Indian Films. Apart from recreating Aishwarya Rai's scenes she also posts videos of her mimicking popular songs from the South cinema.
Check out some of her videos:
View this post on Instagram
Ithaana viswavikhyathamaya viral video????❤️#aiswaryarai #mammookka
A post shared by ????Ammuzz???? (@ammuzz_amrutha) on Jun 5, 2020 at 10:22pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
On request????????#ravanan #aiswaryarai #vikram
A post shared by ????Ammuzz???? (@ammuzz_amrutha) on May 30, 2020 at 11:08pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ????Ammuzz???? (@ammuzz_amrutha) on May 25, 2020 at 6:47am PDT
View this post on Instagram
On request????????aiswarya????????huge fan of her too????????
A post shared by ????Ammuzz???? (@ammuzz_amrutha) on May 4, 2020 at 7:03am PDT
