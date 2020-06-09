Varun Dhawan shares pictures from 1920 and compares it to 2020; says the world has been through this before

The year 2020 has been the worst for everyone around the world. The new year started with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. By January end, India too saw its first case of coronavirus. However, the situation in the country began to worsen in March ultimately leading to a nationwide lockdown.

Owing to the increasing number of cases, the lockdown has been extended to June 30, but with certain relaxations. Apart from corona, India also faced cyclones, earthquakes, riots and protests this year. At such a time actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to urge everyone to take responsibility and to come out and help our doctors, police force and front line warriors. Along with this he shared a few pictures from the 1920 pandemic while comparing it to 2020 pandemic,

“1920 & 2020. The world has been through this before. We have to help our doctors,police force and front line warriors. Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data. India 2020 population is estimated at 1,380,004,385 people at mid year according to UN data. India's population is equivalent to 17.7% of the total world population. We all have to take responsibility,” he wrote.

The Spanish flu, also known as the 1918 flu pandemic, was an unusually deadly influenza pandemic caused by the H1N1 influenza A virus. The virus started around February 1918 and went on till April 1920. This pandemic had infected 500 million people which is about a third of the world's population at the time.

