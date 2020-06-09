Rajkummar Rao pays tribute to migrants of the country in a special poem

Today when the nation is together fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic, we have witnessed many Bollywood stars rising to the occasion and doing their bit. Since the virus has impacted every sector, including the economic and social, it's our migrants who have suffered the most. While some are homeless and stuck in different parts of the country, away from their families, others have been battling hunger.

Coming forward to pay tribute to these migrants is the lovely Rajkummar Rao who has narrated a beautiful poem for them. Penned by Paritosh Tripathi and visuals by Gaurav Ogale, the special video celebrates these daily wage workers who are our real-time heroes. In the video, we can see the changing faces of our underprivileged migrants in different situations of life-fighting these challenging times.

The poem is an ode to migrants, daily wage workers living out of boxes, and a state of mind that is always in transit. This piece is such a testimony to the times we are living in and that was the only thing playing in his mind when he heard Paritosh’s poem which Gaurav has brought it to life with his lovely visuals.

ALSO READ: “Our planet is rebooting, let’s be patient”- Rajkummar Rao opens up on life during lockdown

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results