Hardik Pandya poses with wife Natasa Stankovic at the latter’s baby shower, see photo

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic are all excited to be stepping into a new phase of life as they await the arrival of their first child. A baby shower celebration was recently held, and the actor-model also shared a photo on Instagram.

Dressed in a dark green dress, Natasa glows as she poses with Hardik. The room is decorated with white and golden lights and balloons, and their three pet dogs are also a part of the frame!

A few weeks back, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first child. "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Natasa wrote.

Hardik had made his relationship with Natasa official on New Year's eve.

