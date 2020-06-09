Hardik Pandya poses with wife Natasa Stankovic at the latter’s baby shower, see photo

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic are all excited to be stepping into a new phase of life as they await the arrival of their first child. A baby shower celebration was recently held, and the actor-model also shared a photo on Instagram.
Dressed in a dark green dress, Natasa glows as she poses with Hardik. The room is decorated with white and golden lights and balloons, and their three pet dogs are also a part of the frame!
A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on Jun 8, 2020 at 7:34am PDT
Hardik had made his relationship with Natasa official on New Year's eve.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply