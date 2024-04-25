Can Oprah Put Cher’s Family Back Together?

This article was last updated on April 25, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Cher is Turning 78-years-old on May 20, and all she wants for her birthday is to reconcile with her kids, Chaz and Elijah Blue. Now here’s where it gets interesting. Cher has turned to her longtime pal, Oprah Winfrey, for help! Cher and Oprah go back for decades, developing a friendship after numerous appearances on Oprah’s former daytime talk show. In fact, Cher and her then daughter Chastity who later transitioned into Chaz, appeared on Oprah to talk about their complicated mother/daughter relationship. Oprah has advised Cher through the years, so once again she’s turned to her for help on how to put her family back together. Don’t be too surprised if it happens, and we expect to see Cher and her kids talking about it on one of Oprah’s regular television interview specials.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.