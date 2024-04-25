Tori Spelling Really Wants To Become A “Housewife”

This article was last updated on April 25, 2024

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Tori Spelling might finally fulfill her dream of joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but there is one caveat – her glamorous and wealthy mom, Candy, must come along for the ride. Tori’s friendly with Bravo’s Andy Cohen and through the years has campaigned to be cast on the popular reality show. Now that she’s going through a dramatic divorce from her estranged husband Dean McDermott, Andy is seriously considering offering Tori a spot in the show, most likely as a friend of the Housewives – but he INSISTS that Candy agree to appear as well. As my source explains it, the most interesting part of Tori is her complicated relationship with her mom, and if that wasn’t enough -Candy can deliver the glam with her oversized jewels and penthouse in the sky. If Tori persuades her mom to do it, she’s IN!

