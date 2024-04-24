Donald Trump Is Scheming To Get His Trial Delayed Until After Election

This article was last updated on April 24, 2024

Remember WHERE you read this. According to my source, Donald Trump has a trick up his sleeve to delay or postpone his ongoing criminal trial. My source reveals that Donald's latest tactic involves getting his attorneys FIRED or having them QUIT, if he doesn't like the way his current trial in Manhattan is proceeding. His goal has always been to delay, delay, delay, so don't be surprised if there is a sudden and unexpected announcement that he needs to delay the trial until AFTER the November election in order to hire new legal representation.

