This article was last updated on April 24, 2024

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department features the song, thanK you aIMee that the majority of the world feels is about her ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian. Probably because the song's only capitalized letters are KIM and the lyrics have many clues seemingly describing Kardashian. (The feud began way back in 2009 at the AMA's when Taylor accepted the Best Female Video award and Kanye famously butted in, grabbed her mic, and said Beyonce should have won!)

According to my source, Kim is now determined to end the feud with Taylor once and for all and she’s relying on mutual pals to extend the olive branch. As the source put it, Kim wants Taylor to know that when she was with Kanye West, she was a different person and now she regrets siding with her then-husband. She’s hoping to patch things up as soon as possible. NOBODY wants to be an enemy of Taylor Swift- not even Donald Trump.

