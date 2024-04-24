Leonardo Dicaprio Will Turn Fifty In A Big Way

April 24, 2024 Janet Charlton Daily Life 0
LEONARDO DICAPRIO

This article was last updated on April 24, 2024

Canada: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart… 

This is just depressing and there is no way around it… Leonardo DiCaprio turns 50 this November! It seems like yesterday that Leo was a boyish heartthrob starring in Titanic and adored by millions of young girls. But time flies fast and now he’s set to mark a half of a century on November 11. Leo’s leaning INTO  the big day and planning a huge 50th birthday party which will be more star-studded than the Academy Awards. He’s inviting all of his former costars, his countless celebrity friends, some of his political buddies, and even some former girlfriends. He also hired  a  party planner to ensure that his 50th is a celebration that he and Hollywood will not soon forget.

Share with friends
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*