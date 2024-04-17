Massive German Raid Ten Smugglers Arrested

This article was last updated on April 17, 2024

Early Morning Raid Nets Ten

Early this morning, ten individuals across eight German states were taken into custody by the police in a large-scale operation targeting a suspected international human smuggling network. The primary suspects in this extensive operation are two lawyers based out of Cologne, whom authorities believe to have manipulated immigration laws to facilitate Chinese and Arab nationals’ entry into Germany. Investigations are ongoing into claims these legal practitioners may have also been involved in corrupt practices, including bribing immigration service professionals.

The High Price for A New Life

People desperate for a new life in Germany forked over an alarming amount of money, ranging from 30,000 to a whopping 350,000 euros, under the illusion of receiving a permanent residence permit courtesy of these lawyers. “The demographic being exploited by such operations has now shifted to primarily target wealthier individuals, as opposed to more vulnerable populations,” says prosecutor Julius Sterzel in an interview with the DPA news agency. ![Image](https://source.unsplash.com/600×400/?immigration,law)

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Sham Companies a Big Part of Smuggling Scheme

According to police, an intricate web of fraudulent companies have been established using the money the trafficked people paid to the lawyers. In a clever move to mask their illicit activities, these pseudo companies would pay monthly wages, creating the illusion that these smuggled individuals were gainfully employed in Germany, thereby expediting the process of obtaining residence permits. The suspect lawyers reportedly profited immensely from this intricate and illicit setup with law enforcement looking closely at another 38 individuals possibly linked to this smuggling network.

All Hands on Deck for Large-Scale Action

Coordinated efforts led to the deployment of a thousand police officers and ten prosecutors this morning, focusing on villas, law offices, and retail establishments across various regions of Germany, including Berlin. The police managed to gather “extensive evidence” and secure 210,000 euros in cash, indicating the large-scale nature and heavy financial backing of this operation.

Human Smuggling: A Professional’s Game?

The act of human smuggling involves aiding individuals in bypassing the legal outlet to enter Germany – a highly punishable offence under German laws, potentially leading to a prison sentence between 1 to 15 years, depending on the professional capacity of the smuggle operation. Recent reports indicate a discomforting upward trend in human smuggling, with German authorities registering almost 5,000 cases within the country in 2022, an increase of almost 30% compared to the precedent year. This significant surge has been attributed to a sharp rise in irregular migration to Europe. Furthermore, these criminals seem to be adopting a more professional approach in this dangerous game, demonstrating an increased readiness to brave higher risks.

