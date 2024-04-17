Romário de Souza Faria Iconic Footballer’s Comeback at 58 To Play With Son

This article was last updated on April 17, 2024

The Comeback Plan of Romário de Souza Faria

Romário de Souza Faria, the fifty-eight-year-old football superstar, is sparking intrigue in the sports world with his sensational plan to step back onto the pitch after a fourteen year retirement. His heart is set on rejoining the ranks of América-RJ, a club that competes in the second division of the Rio de Janeiro state championship. The retirement gap is a doubled-edged sword: while it adds an element of uncertainty, it also builds the anticipation for his return amongst fans and fellow players.

Returning to Old Grounds

Romário’s return is symbolic for two reasons. Firstly, América-RJ holds significant sentimental value for him as it was the last club he played for before hanging up his football boots. Secondly, this comeback is motivated by a heartwarming reason – he wants to play professional football with his son, Romarinho, who was recruited to América-RJ in March 2024. “I’m going to make another dream come true,” the veteran announced on Instagram, signaling his excitement to “play next to my son.”

A Touching Father-Son Moment

Speaking with Brazil’s Globo Television Network, Romário unveiled his vision for this special moment: “Few athletes, footballers, have the opportunity to play with their son. And I, at the age of 58, am still in top form. I hope he can pass the ball to me frequently so that I can maintain my position as a top scorer.” The realization of his decision comes with the acknowledgment that this won’t be an easy endeavor. His age demands a rigorous training schedule and he knows he won’t be able to compete in all matches. He states, “I don’t intend to compete for the championship, but I’ll just play a few matches for my favorite team.”

Beyond the Limelight

His announcement has boosted media exposure for América-RJ, however, Romário is keen to squash any claims of this being a mere publicity stunt. He admits that while the attention is a bonus, his primary goal is to contribute to the club. His generous decision to donate his player salary back to the club underscores this goal. The only obstacle to his impending return is awaiting approval from the Brazilian National Football Association.

Footprints on the Football Field

Romário is celebrated globally as one of Brazil’s most skilled footballers. He was a key part of the national team that won the World Cup in 1994. His accolades also include victories in the Copa América (1997 and 1999) and the Confederations Cup (1997). Internationally, his career took flight during his five years at PSV, from 1988. With an impressive 98 goals in 110 games, he left an indelible mark on the Eindhoven team and secured a transfer to FC Barcelona. Before retiring, Romário briefly returned to football in 2009, playing a few matches for America-RJ. However, his official retirement was with the club where his journey began: Vasco da Gama. In 2007, he scored his thousandth goal while wearing their jersey, marking a significant milestone in his career.

