Sonu Sood responds to reports of being stopped at a railway station from meeting migrant workers

Actor Sonu Sood has been at the forefront in helping migrant workers and other people who are stuck away from home to reach their destination. The actor has been taking in requests from people and arranging transport facilities for them to reach their homes during this time of crisis.

Reportedly, Sood was recently stopped at the Bandra Terminus from meeting the migrant workers According to the reports, the actor was stopped by the Railway Protection Force when he reached the station on Monday night.

Reacting to the reports, Sonu Sood took to Twitter to make a clarification. "Just to set the record straight – I was not stopped from entering the station. I absolutely respect the protocols and have duly followed it. I had requested the state government for the train so that I could send the migrants back home to reunite them with their families,” he tweeted.

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 9, 2020

Sonu Sood and his friend started the #GharBhejo initiative and have managed to send several people home till now and are continuing to do the same.

