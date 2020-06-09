Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Gill posts pictures hinting that he is free of the rape charges

Around a couple of weeks ago, there were reports of Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh Gill was accused of raping a woman at gunpoint. However, after speaking to a Punjabi news channel, he cleared his stance but that did not stop it from being a big controversy. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist, Shehnaaz Gill remained unavailable for comment but however, her brother spoke about it and said that the woman was trying to defame his father.

Santokh Singh Gill took to his Instagram to share a selfie showing off a victory sign with the caption, “Thoda time Laga lekin sichai Ki Jeet Hui thank you guys”. Posting another picture with his wife, he captioned it as, “Jinko mere upar Vishwas tha Ke Main Nirdosh Hoon Unka thank you”. The man has apparently been cleared of all charges and has a reason to celebrate.

Take a look at both the pictures that he posted.

View this post on Instagram

Thoda time Laga lekin sichai Ki Jeet Hui thank you guys

A post shared by SANTOKH SINGH SUKH (@santokhsukh1) on Jun 6, 2020 at 6:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Jinko mere upar Vishwas tha Ke Main Nirdosh Hoon Unka thank you

A post shared by SANTOKH SINGH SUKH (@santokhsukh1) on Jun 8, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

