Bhumi Pednekar says, “Success hasn’t managed to change me!”

Bhumi Pednekar has had a glorious rise to fame in Bollywood as she delivered back to back box office successes and also got two thumbs up from critics for her incredible performances. From Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, Son Chiriya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, the actor has carved a place for herself in Bollywood as an incredible actor. Bhumi is very aware of her rise to fame but she is confident that success hasn’t changed her a bit!

“I am the same girl. Honestly I haven’t changed much. Success hasn’t managed to change me! I am still very vulnerable, ambitious, still have stars in my eyes and have huge dreams. This has been, I think, my biggest push in life because I was very young when I decided I wanted to be an actor,” says the young star.

Bhumi wants to chase goals that she wants to personally achieve as a performer. She says, “I want to do the work that I want to do and want to carve a separate space for myself. I don’t want to be a part of the rat race and I had such a clear vision about it.”

The actress feels she was fortunate to have got the opportunity to try her hand at acting. “I am so fortunate that I had the opportunities and it all started with that one job at Yash Raj Films. When I started with them I was all of 17, I didn’t know what I was doing. I was honestly thinking of going abroad back then for studies. I randomly went to that interview because I knew I had to start working otherwise my parents will send me off abroad for further education and my life changed. There was no stopping after that!” she says.

