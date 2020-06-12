Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic to release on July 31?

The makers of Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra starrer Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer had announced a few weeks earlier that the film will skip the theatrical release and go for a direct to digital release owing to the prevailing situations. The film is a biopic on late mathematical wizard Shakuntala Devi who was also known as the “human computer”.
While the makers had earlier not announced the release date, according to our sources the film will release on July 31, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The makers are expected to make an official announcement regarding the same very soon.
Also Read: Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to premiere on Amazon Prime Video
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply