Coachella 2020 cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic, new tentatives dates revealed for 2021

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Coachella 2020 has been cancelled. Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine were set to headline the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. After cancelling the event, the promotions on Thursday, June 11, announced that Coachella and Stagecoach will be rescheduled for April of 2021 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio California.
Variety reported, “Under the continuing health guidance of the County of Riverside, Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 will not take place this October as previously rescheduled. This is not the future that any of us hoped to confront, but our main focus remains the well-being of our fans, staff, artists, desert partners, and everyone involved in the festival.”
