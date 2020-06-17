Renuka Shahane calls Akshay Kumar a ‘compassionate angel’ for providing Nupur Alankar with financial help

A few days back, actress Renuka Shahane took to social media to request financial help for her friend and actress Nupur Alankar. The Swargini actress lost all her savings in Punjab and Maharashtra Bank collapse last year.

On Tuesday, Renuka Shahane took to Twitter to thank Akshay Kumar and everyone else who helped Nupur Alankar financially. “What can I say about the kindness of all who’ve helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by #PMCBankCrisis combined with her mother’s ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further,” she tweeted.

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s help, Renuka wrote, “An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur's mother get the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return. He read about my fb post asking for help on Twitter. He called Ranaji for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was & topped up with more.I thanked him for his generosity and he said only one sentence in Marathi, " मला धन्यवाद नको, तिची आई बरी व्हायला पाहिजे, बस" ("Please don't thank me, her mother should get well, that's it").”

“At a time when there is this raging debate about people not being there for each other, this angel has proved that there are gems like him who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with. My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless & forever. This angel is none other than superstar @akshaykumar. A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold. Thank you is too small an expression to express my gratitude @akshaykumar ji. I am so moved by your kindness. I hope you and your family are blessed with every happiness & success possible always. Truly indebted.”

