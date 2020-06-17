“I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away,” writes Kriti Sanon as she pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2017 film Raabta is also a dear friend of the actor. Kriti was one of the Bollywood celebrities who visited Sushant Singh Rajput at the hospital on Monday for one last time.

On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon took to social media to write an emotional post bidding goodbye to her friend and co-star. Sharing pictures from their happy times together, Kriti wrote, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things….A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..”

View this post on Instagram

Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things…. A part of my heart has gone with you..???? and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..❤️

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jun 16, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. The postmortem report stated that the cause of his death was suicide. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for the same.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra pens emotional tribute for late actor

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results