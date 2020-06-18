Karan Johar now follows only 8 Twitter handles including three Bollywood superstars

Filmmaker Karan Johar has unfollowed several Twitter accounts including his close friends Twinkle Khanna and Alia Bhatt. The filmmaker now follows only eight Twitter accounts which include three Bollywood stars- Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. He is also following the official handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the rest four belong to his production house, Dharma Productions.
Owing to this outrage on social media, both Karan and Alia have lost thousands of followers on their social media handles in the past 2-3 days.
ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and nepotism in the industry, slams those criticising Karan Johar
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply