That 70s Show star Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

Actor Danny Masterson, popularly known for starring in That 70s Show, has been charged with raping three women by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. According to the official records, the alleged incidents took place between 2001 and 2003.

As per the latest reports, an arrest warrant filed on Tuesday, June 16, according to the district attorney's office. The actor was arrested on June 17 at 11:30 a.m. His bond set at $3.3 million and at 2:44 p.m, he bonded out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. The actor is alleged to have raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. And, sometime between October and December of 2003, according to authorities, the actor is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home."

The news of Masterson's alleged rape allegations came into the spotlight in 2017 while he was starring alongside That '70s Show castmate Ashton Kutcher in the Netflix series The Ranch.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results