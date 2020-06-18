Shikha Singh of Kumkum Bhagya fame gives birth to a baby girl

Shikha Singh, who plays the role of Alia on Kumkum Bhagya, announced her pregnancy a couple of months ago and has been under self-quarantine even before the lockdown was imposed. The actress even spoke in detail of how she will make sure to abide by the quarantine regulations for a few more months after it is lifted to make sure of the safety of her baby.

According to sources, Shikha has given birth to a baby girl and the proud parents have named her Alayna. Shikha was super excited for the baby and was anyway going to be on a maternity leave during this phase of her pregnancy. She had spoken to the producers and being one of the favourite antagonists, her fans were super excited to learn of this news.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Also Read: Shikha Singh of Kumkum Bhagya fame announces her pregnancy

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results