Sushant Singh Rajput’s family immerses his ashes in the Ganges

Sushant Singh Rajput touched a lot of lives and his sudden demise has left us all shocked and saddened. He left a mark on the industry and his fans with his stellar performances leaving us in awe of him. The 34-year-old actor was battling depression and according to the latest reports by Mumbai Police, he had stopped taking his medications. His death by suicide has raised a lot of important questions on the importance of mental health.
The police are still investigating his death and have questioned almost 10 of his close friends from the industry.
