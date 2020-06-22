Ram Kapoor to play a psycho killer in Abhay 2; says he managed to scare himself

Actor Ram Kapoor will next be seen playing a negative role in the second season of the web series Abhay 2. The actor said that the experience of being bad on-screen was unlike anything he has done before.
Talking to a news agency, Ram Kapoor said that the promo is just a glimpse and that the character is going to leave the audience stunned. Talking about his character he said that he has no name and is an extremely mysterious psycho killer/supervillain.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on Jun 18, 2020 at 9:13am PDT
The show also features Kunal Kemmu, who plays an investigating officer with a knack to solve crimes with the mind of an offender.
ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor reveals that he lost several Bollywood movies because of Bade Acche Lagte Hain
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply