Video: When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the truth behind jokes cracked at award ceremonies 

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has led to several debates around the ways in which Bollywood operates, may it be the nepotism or the bias in film awards. From the past few days, there were videos of actors who host award shows making fun of other actors especially newcomers. This led to a debate on how the jokes on newcomers can hamper their morale.

Amidst this, a video of Shah Rukh Khan speaking about jokes cracked award shows has also surfaced. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan while talking about these jokes said, “Actually, the jokes I crack during award functions, I usually inform the directors, actors, actresses and producers that I will be saying these things about you and ask them if they would get offended. And if I feel that I am wrong, I refrain from doing it. I thought it would be taken as a joke, because my sense of humour is such. If someone cracks a joke on me, I take it.”

In the past, several artists in Bollywood have called out film awards for being biased. Recently, Abhay Deol took to his Instagram handle to reveal how he boycotted film awards after he and Farhan Akhtar were treated as supporting actors for the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).

