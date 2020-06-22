Ali Fazal shares an old picture of his mother swearing-in as President of the union of AMU

Actor Ali Fazal's mother passed away on Wednesday in Lucknow. The actor’s mother had some health complications and passed away suddenly in Lucknow on Wednesday, June 17. The actor has been remembering his mother and sharing some of her fond memories in social media.

Recently he shared a throwback picture of his mother swearing-in as the president of the union of Aligarh Muslim University. Sharing the picture from the ceremony he wrote, "Swearing in as President of the union of Aligarh Muslim University College union."

Swearing in as President of the union ALIGARH muslim university college union . #amu

He also shared some other pictures of his mother from her youth:

Uzma

A day after his mother's demise, he took to Instagram to share an emotional post. "Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain – kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can. Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha mourns Ali Fazal’s mother’s demise, promises to take care of her son

