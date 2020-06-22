Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 shoot to resume by July first week 

The makers of the upcoming film Sadak 2 directed by Mahesh Bhatt had only a song shoot left when the pandemic hit the nation and everything came to a halt. It has been three months since the lockdown, and the industry is slowly resuming work while following strict guidelines as directed by the Maharashtra Government.

According to reports, Mukesh Bhatt, the co-producer of Sadak 2, plans to resume shooting by the first week of July. The movie starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt might be one of the first Bollywood films to roll. The special song featuring the four leads was initially supposed to be shot in Ooty, but the makers are now making changes in the track to shoot it in Mumbai.

Bhatt said that they got a go-ahead from the Film City and are currently determining which studio they can shoot in. They will also need to build a small set for the song.

ALSO READ: Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt says Mahesh Bhatt still seeks perfection in every shot

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results