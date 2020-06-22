Father’s Day 2020: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more pen warm wishes

It's Father's Day! It is our turn to take this opportunity to say our words of gratitude to the superheroes who never wore a cape but made everything possible. Several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma took to social media to pour their hearts out.

Bachchan fondly remembered late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lost father Rishi Kapoor nearly two months back, shared a photo of Kapoor and mother Neetu Singh, and wrote a brief, emotional note. Ajay Devgn shared a throwback image with late father and renowned action choreographer Veeru Devgan while Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a happy photo of father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor enjoying their ice-cream!

Other celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Randeep Hooda also penned warm wishes. Check out who wrote what, on the special day!

View this post on Instagram

तस्वीरें उनकी धुंधली पड़ जाती हैं , यादें , सूरतें वैसी ही रह जाती हैं ; पिता के स्वर्गवास पे जब शोक ग्रस्त बैठे थे हम , मित्र ने हाथ रखके कहा , क्यूँ ऐसे होते हो तुम , भाग्य शाली हो , बिताए हैं 61 वर्ष तुमने उनके साथ , मैंने तो जाना ही नहीं 18 वर्षों के बाद पिता का हाथ !????

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jun 21, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram

“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy I’m blessed to be born to a father who has taught me the value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic, I’m lucky enough to marry into a family where my father in law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience. Both of them have given me unconditional love and support. And they’ve both started with nothing and reached stars and have done everything to give their children whatever they need so they don’t have to face the same trials they faced. But our most important inheritance is the values that they have passed down. Happy Father’s Day to the super heroes in my life.. I am because of you.

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 20, 2020 at 10:52pm PDT

Gratitude for what we have and to spare a thought for others are some of the things I’d like to remind my son about! And to help someone as a gesture for Father’s Day! Otherwise, for me everyday can be a way to celebrate the gift of being a father! I #happyfathersday

— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) June 21, 2020

View this post on Instagram

To @shatrughansinhaofficial and all the papas, dads, abbus and babas out there, who are trying their best everyday! This beautiful poem by @kavivaarwithabhinavnagar, Produced by @quintneon @talwardivya, Editor @m_a_c_c_u_n_e ❤️

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

All my favourites in a picture… And I wasn't talking about the ice cream ????❤️ #HappyFathersDay

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jun 21, 2020 at 12:28am PDT

“Have a six pack mind”

“Failure is the best teacher, welcome it” #FathersDay advice from my Papa #DrRanbirSinghHooda my go to guy… my rock and star ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vHxtHNrnNe

— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 21, 2020

From helping me take my first steps to pushing me to do everything, for not taking no for an answer ever, for helping us push boundaries, for making us fearless and strong , from being childlike with me even today to being my guide through all things in life, pic.twitter.com/selLVXjf1N

— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 21, 2020

Abba was a poet, and the credit goes to him for passing his hold over words to me. I am who I am because of him. Miss you Abba!#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/5mKgsed2o3

— Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) June 21, 2020

View this post on Instagram

♥️#happyfathersday . Mother and I speak about you every single day .. ????♥️#memoriesforlife

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Jun 20, 2020 at 9:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s Day papa ! I miss you love you always ! ❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A conversation between my papa and me when he would drive me to pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore… Papa- "Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself " Me- "But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life " Papa-"For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always " I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine ????❤️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 20, 2020 at 10:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Pitaji ki seva karna bête ka dharm hota hai. But sometimes that seva hurts ???? Sorry for all the pains that I have caused you and thank you for always forgiving me and laughing through it all. You are the most positive and fun person I know. I love you papa❤️ #happyfathersday

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Jun 20, 2020 at 10:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jun 20, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT

Happy #FathersDay Dad, Love u to the ocean and back, You will always be the captain of our ship! Big virtual hug, miss u ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E0e79Fj5j9

— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 21, 2020

View this post on Instagram

my father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you! my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you ❤️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 21, 2020 at 1:01am PDT

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results