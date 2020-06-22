“You raised an incredible daughter”- Nick Jonas pays tribute to Priyanka Chopra’s late father on Father’s Day

As we celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, celebrities also took to social media to share priceless photos and warm messages to wish their dearest fathers. Nick Jonas, who did the same for father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, did not also forget to pay tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra's late father, Dr Ashok Chopra.

He took to Instagram to share a photo of his own father, and also a childhood image of Priyanka, enjoying her time with her father. "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas. Dr. Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I’m so blessed we found each other. And to everyone not able to be with their fathers I’m thinking of you today and sending you love," he wrote.

Nick and Priyanka, who are spending their rather long break at their Los Angeles home now, have been rather productive. In an earlier interview, Priyanka revealed that she was taking piano lessons from Nick and also took a few virtual dance classes at home as she really missed dancing.

The actor will be next seen in her first Netflix original The White Tiger.

