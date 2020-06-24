John Abraham offers to volunteer to help re-employ migrant workers

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Abhishek Singh, who is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner in Delhi had recently helped the popular actress Deepika Singh and her mother by ensuring timely hospital admission during the state of a Pandemic. While he is all set to make his acting debut with the second season of Netflix' crime drama Delhi Crime, he has again set an example by putting together an organisation called 'SIGMA' (Students for Involved Governance and Mutual Action).

SIGMA is a one-of-a-kind, innovative, independent and voluntary student-run' think tank. It was started by a group of students of IIM Ahmedabad along with IAS Officer, Mr Abhishek Singh & Ms Durga Shakti Nagpal. At present, it has members from India's premier institutions such as IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, St. Stephen's College and Tata Institute Of Social Sciences, Mumbai among others. Their principal goal is to create a platform to leverage the fresh perspective of India's students for effective and innovative governance. The current project SIGMA is working upon is for the welfare of the migrant workers. SIGMA has recently launched an Ekatra helpline number for workers and employers in Delhi NCR, aiming to solve the labour demand-supply mismatch, which has been a pertinent issue in the post lockdown scenario.

Well, that's not it, popular and talented actor John Abraham during the launch of the helpline number had a discussion with IAS officer Abhishek Singh and the Popular actor has offered to volunteer for the cause whenever required! Sharing his thoughts on the initiative taken, Abhishek Singh, "The pandemic has affected a lot of sections in our society, especially the lower strata. This initiative with help of the students from multiple renowned colleges would extend a support to the local workers as well as the migrant workers to find employment conveniently. I hope that we achieve what we have targeted for and we can further extend our support to different cities across our country."

Also Read: WATCH: When Sidharth Shukla ALMOST won against John Abraham

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results