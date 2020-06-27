Katrina Kaif misses her teammates while playing a game of Sequence

Katrina Kaif is kicking off her weekend on a right note, by playing board games and having fun with her sister Isabelle Kaif. The siblings have been in quarantine ever since the lockdown was announced.
On Friday, dressed in colourful outfit, Katrina Kaif captioned the picture, “Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday." The actress wore black and red gingham dress while playing the Sequence game. She is also missing her teammates.
View this post on Instagram
????????♂ Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster ???? ????????????????#sequence #missingmyteammates #friday
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 26, 2020 at 3:38am PDT
ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor receives sweetest birthday wish from BFF Katrina Kaif
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply