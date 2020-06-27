Sophie Choudry croons ‘Meethi Boliyan’ from Kai Po Che as she remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Sophie Choudry is a performer and an amazing artist. She has recently started making covers of some of the classic tracks of Bollywood and her recent pick is sure to leave you teary-eyed. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left an irreplaceable void in our hearts and Sophie Choudry decided to dedicate the cover of ‘Meethi Boliyan’ from Kai Po Che to the immense talent we lost a couple of weeks ago.

She captioned the video as, “Meethi Boliyan….Have always loved this song….Even performed on it for one of my Jhalak acts..Brings back a lot of memories…. I know for many the song takes on a whole other level now. The heart feels heavy. But music helps us to heal and connect. At least that’s what it has always done for me.” Speaking further about Sushant, she wrote, “We have lost an incredible artist, a very special human being. It’s a loss that feels so personal whether you knew him or not. May his legacy be to inspire people to chase their dreams, whatever they are, regardless of where they are from. Shine on bright star ????❤️ In these difficult times may we connect with each other, spread love, light & be kind with our thoughts & words.”

Take a look at the video.

