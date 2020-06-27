Sushant Singh Rajput’s response on what would he like God to say when he arrives at the Pearly gates

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely passing has sent the nation in shock. The actor passed away on June 14 by suicide. The actor’s last rites were performed June 15 in attendance of his family and some of his close friends at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai.
In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama during Son Chiriya promotions, a fan asked Sushant Singh Rajput, “If heaven exists what would you like God to say when you arrive at the Pearly gates?
The actor was quick to respond, “It was all just a dream."
"It was all just a dream": #SushantSinghRajput
