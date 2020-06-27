Sushant Singh Rajput’s response on what would he like God to say when he arrives at the Pearly gates

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely passing has sent the nation in shock. The actor passed away on June 14 by suicide. The actor’s last rites were performed June 15 in attendance of his family and some of his close friends at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama during Son Chiriya promotions, a fan asked Sushant Singh Rajput, “If heaven exists what would you like God to say when you arrive at the Pearly gates?

The actor was quick to respond, “It was all just a dream."

View this post on Instagram

If heaven exists what would you like God to say when you arrive at the Pearly gates? • "It was all just a dream": #SushantSinghRajput

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Jun 27, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is currently being investigated by Mumbai Police. The actor was reportedly under prescribed depression medication. While over 23 statements have been recorded till now, two former senior officials of Yash Raj Films were questioned by Mumbai Police recently.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput looks happy in this video while dancing with Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results