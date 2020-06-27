Sushant Singh Rajput looks happy in this video while dancing with Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely passing has sent the nation in shock. The actor passed away on June 14 by suicide. But, as memories remain, many have been sharing their conversations, photos, and videos to recall the times spent with the actor.

A video has gone viral on social media in which Sushant Singh Rajput is seen happily dancing with his Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi. The veteran actress's granddaughter Sowbhagya Venkatesh shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Ammamma with Sushant, two of them full of positivity."

Ammamma with Sushant ❤️ two of them full of positivity…

A post shared by Sowbhagya Venkitesh (@sowbhagyavenkitesh) on Jun 24, 2020 at 10:24am PDT

Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. Directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the film stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi. The film is a remake of The Fault In Our Stars. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

