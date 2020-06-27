Arjun Kapoor receives sweetest birthday wish from BFF Katrina Kaif

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 35th birthday on June 26. Marking the occasion, fans, friends, and family have made sure to pen beautiful words for the actor. His close friend Katrina Kaif had the sweetest wish for him.

Sharing a couple of throwback pictures on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday Arjun, always there beside me. Only love and happiness."

Arjun received tremendous love on social media from his fans and family. Sonam and Anshula penned endearing notes for him whereas his friends Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana among others also wished him. His girlfriend Malaika Arora called him ‘sunshine’ in her post.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat. He is next set to star in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

