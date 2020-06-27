This is why Bhuj – The Pride Of India is special for Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen playing the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj – The Pride Of India. Her role is very different from those that she has played in the past and was shooting for the film in Rajasthan when the lockdown was imposed. Needless to say, the crew was asked to depart for their respective homes to prevent any contact with the infection. With a few bits left to shoot, Sonakshi Sinha can’t wait to get back on the sets.

Speaking of her experience of working with both Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, she says it was amazing. Even though she has starred in different movies with both of them, this is the first time that the trio will be seen sharing the screen space. Sonakshi’s role in the film is pretty exciting and she felt like they were shooting for a biopic. She further revealed that the movie has faced a lot of hurdles and obstacles during the shoot and that’s what makes it even more special.

We can’t wait to see what Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt have in store for us with Bhuj – The Pride Of India.

