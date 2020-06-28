Taapsee Pannu shocked to receive electric bill of Rs. 36,000 for her vacant house

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been left in shock after she received exorbitant electricity billy earlier this month. The actress took to Twitter to reveal that she was charged Rs 36,000 for the month of June in her vacant house.

Taapsee Pannu wrote. “3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for,” she wrote in a tweet and shared pictures of her electric bills for June (Rs 36,000), May (Rs 3850) and April (Rs 4390).

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

“And this one is for an apartment where no one stays n it’s only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose, @Adani_Elec_Mum I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality,” she wrote.

So a quick response issue but permission not issued ! Matlab is this some kind of besti link ? pic.twitter.com/N1nejZ5qB4

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next star in Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dilruba.

