Raveena Tandon says she is the hero and the villain in KGF: Chapter 2

Actor Raveena Tandon will be next starring in Yash's upcoming sequel KGF: Chapter 2 in which she plays the role of a politician. It was a pleasant surprise for the fans. The actress admits that she is both hero and villain of the film and has an interesting story arc.
Meanwhile, the actress has also been working on producing shows. Four shows have greenlit and she has completed writing for them as well.
