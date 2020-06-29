Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai begin shooting for the finale of Naagin 4 with top-notch excitement

After being on a long albeit necessary break of three months, the team of Naagin 4 is back in action and is super excited to be shooting for the epic finale. The season comes to an end after this, but the makers have promised a season 5 with an entirely new cast, leaving the fans with a bittersweet feeling. The leading ladies, Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai, have begun shooting for the finale and we can’t contain our excitement.

Pictures from the sets are out with Nia Sharma in a yellow saree as she preps for the scene along with her team adhering to the guidelines in PPE kits. The actress is clearly very excited to be back at work. Rashami Desai posted a video of herself on Instagram as she got ready to play Shalakha for one last time. It was earlier announced that Rashami’s role will be considered as a guest appearance, however, it was later revealed that she, too, will be a part of the finale.

Take a look at their pictures and videos from the sets.

We can’t wait to see how they plan to impress us with the finale!

