Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai begin shooting for the finale of Naagin 4 with top-notch excitement

After being on a long albeit necessary break of three months, the team of Naagin 4 is back in action and is super excited to be shooting for the epic finale. The season comes to an end after this, but the makers have promised a season 5 with an entirely new cast, leaving the fans with a bittersweet feeling. The leading ladies, Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai, have begun shooting for the finale and we can’t contain our excitement.
Take a look at their pictures and videos from the sets.
Joy is the best makeup ???? Vanity-Van Stories ❤️ #ShootMode #Naagin4 #RashamiDesaiXShalakha #ItsAllMagical ????
A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on Jun 27, 2020 at 10:50pm PDT
We can’t wait to see how they plan to impress us with the finale!
