Rajkummar Rao’s throwback picture from the sets of Trapped will leave you in awe of his dedication

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors of the industry and is known for getting into the skin of his characters with ease. His roles have never ceased to amaze us with his sheer dedication and the will to perform with perfection. One of the finest and the most challenging roles of his career has got to be Trapped. The story of a man who gets locked in his house with no food or water, Rajkummar Rao’s portrayal of a man trapped gave us goosebumps.

To make sure his character looked like he was stuck in an apartment without the basics, Rajkummar Rao survived on just carrots and black coffee. While others use makeup, Rajkummar Rao opted for the most challenging way to make his role convincing. He posted a throwback picture from the sets with the caption, “My lunch, when I was trapped in #Trapped. #Carrot&Coffee #NeverGiveUp #Throwback”.

Take a look at it.

My lunch, when I was trapped in #Trapped. #Carrot&Coffee #NeverGiveUp #Throwback

On the work front, he will next be seen in Chalaang with Nushrrat Bharuccha.

