Shantanu Maheshwari’s appreciation post for Ravi Dubey is all things love!

Through his latest Instagram post, Shantanu Maheshwari takes the lockdown opportunity to appreciate people who have inspired the actor. He dedicated his fourth post in the series to actor Ravi Dubey, both of whom were participants in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Season 8.

Shantanu begins by saying how the industry trains you to be extra cautious to people who are sweet to you and that’s the thought that crossed his mind when he first met Ravi Dubey. Shantanu goes on to call Ravi ‘the most humble and genuine people in the industry, passionate about knowledge, intelligent and deeply in love with his wife, Sargun Mehta.’

“What I learnt from him is to be clear with your approach and have confidence to deal with your mistakes. It was not just his philosophical way of dealing with the material world but his idea of being in love that made me respect him so much. Ravi Bhai made me witness the phrase -’love is the most powerful force in the world’. He inspired me about something which is so important in life yet so underrated. The POWER of Love. The element that can fight any and everything in the world” wrote Shantanu.

