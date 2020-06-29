Barun Sobti celebrates daughter Sifat Sobti’s first birthday with the cutest pictures

The television heartthrob, Barun Sobti, took no time to win us by his angry young man avtar in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actor had us swooning with his looks and acting in the show, so much so, that the fans are still rooting for the iconic pair of Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani to come back on television! The actor’s daughter, Sifat Sobti celebrated her first birthday and like a proud father, Barun couldn’t help but share adorable pictures of his daughter.

From a family picture with wife Pashmean Sobti to throwback pictures from her childhood, Barun Sobti was clearly over the moon. He has been taking care of his daughter during the lockdown since his wife has a job and he has been making the most of his time. Sharing a picture with Sifat, Barun captioned it as, “happy birthday my daughter????????♥️???? all the flowers of the world today to you???????????????????? happy first birthday to you! ????????????????????????????”

Take a look at the pictures that he shared.

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday my daughter????????♥️???? all the flowers of the world today to you???????????????????? happy first birthday to you! ????????????????????????????

A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on Jun 28, 2020 at 5:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram

thank you very much beloved subscribers for your congratulations to @sifat_sobti Sifat♥️???? I love and appreciate you! thank♥️

A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on Jun 28, 2020 at 5:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram

♥️????????????????????

A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on Jun 28, 2020 at 6:05am PDT

Belated happy birthday, Sifat!

