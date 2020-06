We KNEW that Adam Sandler was a very lucky guy – he continues to find the money to make one movie after another – no matter how bad most of them are! What we didn’t realize was that he also married well. His wife Jackie is VERY attractive and looks great even when the pair go to the local supermarket – which is more than you can say for Adam…

