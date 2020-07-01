25 Years Of Coolie No 1: Karisma Kapoor shares poster with Govinda, couldn’t stop laughing looking at her outfit

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1 clocked 25 years on Tuesday, June 30. The actors shared special posts on their social media accounts to celebrate the occasion.

Karisma Kapoor shared a motion poster of the film featuring Govinda. But, the actress couldn’t stop laughing looking at her outfit. Sharing the poster of the film, Karisma wrote: "My outfit in this pic though," adding a couple of funny emojis.

She further wrote, "Those fun times will live on forever. One of the closest films to my heart, the beginning of our No 1 series. Celebrating #25YearsOfCoolieNo1. Thank you, Govinda, David Dhawan, Vashu Bhagnani for this beautiful journey."

Govinda shared the poster too and wrote, “Duniya mera ghar hai, bus stand mera adda hai, jab mann kare aa jana, Raju mera naam hai … Aur pyar se log mujhe bulate hain … Coolie No 1."

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda starred in several movies together including Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Judwaa, and Hero No 1.

25 years later, director David Dhawan is rebooting Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The film was scheduled for May 1 release this year but due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the film has been postponed indefinitely.

