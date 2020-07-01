Nargis Fakhri soaks in the sun in pink bikini while enjoying mud bath

Actor Nargis Fakhri has been spending time in Los Angeles. The actress seems to be in quarantine and has been sharing glimpses on her social media.

A day ago, Nargis posted a series of photos with her friend Justin Santos as the two of them enjoyed some mud bath in this quarantine life. The actress was seen sporting pink bikini whilst covered in red clay mud and soaking in the sun. She captioned her photos, “Make sure to detox your life every once in a while. Out with the old & bringing in the new. #redclaymudbath great for detoxing & healing the skin. #vitamind good to feel good and boost that immune system. Had a great day with @tyleraryai & my momma at @glenivy_spa.”

Meanwhile, the actress has removed all the traces of her ex-boyfriend Matt Alonzo including her tattoo. She recently lasered out a tattoo that she had inscribed on her hand. His initials are now gone. The ex-couple had got matching tattoos on May 1, 2018.

On the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in the horror thriller, Amavas. It also starred Ali Asgar, Vivian Bhatena, and Navneet Kaur Dhillon and was directed by Bhushan Patel. She will next star in Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev starrer Torbaaz. Written and directed by Girish Malik, the film is co-written by Bharti Jankar.

