Cate Blanchett: The Perfect Lucille Ball

Looks like Cate Blanchett’s Amazon project about Lucille Ball is finally happening and not a minute too soon! Aaron Sorkin’s script was originally called “Lucy & Desi,” but it’s been changed to “Untitled Lucille Ball Project”– maybe Desi isn’t so important. At one time Javier Bardem was suggested to play Desi – THAT we would love to see! We can already picture him in those gabardine suits with slicked back hair. Keep in mind there will be funny “I Love Lucy” sequences in the film, but it IS a drama about the 20 -sometimes rocky- years Lucy and Desi were together!

