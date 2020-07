After a vigorous workout at the Dogpound Gym, this masked beauty stopped at the Earth Bar for a refreshing smoothie. Now that Kaia Gerber has lightened her hair, she’s not as immediately recognizable when masked. We wonder – do men make passes at her LESS often when she’s wearing a mask? Or MORE often?

