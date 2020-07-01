Playing Gloria Steinem Did Not Inspire Scientologist Kirstie Alley

Until we were reminded by a Hollywood Reporter Flashback, we had TOTALLY forgotten that Kirstie Alley (of all people) portrayed Gloria Steinem on film LONG before Rose Byrne played Gloria in Mrs America! (This was before Cheers) It was a 1985 TV movie called A Bunny’s Tale that documented the story of Gloria as a young journalist in 1963, going undercover and working as a Playboy Bunny for 11 days. Certainly the experience inspired Gloria’s future as a vigorous feminist. Scientologist Kirstie seems to have no history of supporting women’s rights – in fact she has had Twitter clashes with women’s rights activists. But she DOES support Scientology.

Above, Kirstie in the middle – looking glam!

