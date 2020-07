Talk about celebrities with lookalike kids…Jessica Simpson’s little boy Ace is a dead ringer for his mom! The family just celebrated Ace’s seventh birthday and Jessica obviously adores him. She posted a LONG list of his assets under this photo, which included describing Ace as “a gentle force of nature, observant, hilarious, compassionate, athletic, nurturing,” and so on. Quite a list for a seven year old!

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results