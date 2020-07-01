Priyanka Chopra inks two-year multimillion-dollar television deal with Amazon

With more work coming her way, Priyanka Chopra is ensuring to be part of inclusive projects as an actor and a producer. The actress has now signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon, according to Variety.
"I didn’t think as a 13-year-old when I was watching TV that something was missing, but now as I’m older, I wonder if I would have been a lot more confident in high school if I would have not been afraid of every other person that looked different than me,” said Chopra Jonas. “I wonder if I wouldn’t have put my head down and walked in the hallways feeling like a unicorn that everyone was staring at. I wonder if that would have changed my high school experience. I think it would have.”
Priyanka Chopra already has a couple of projects in the pipeline with Amazon. She will star in Russo Brothers' production Citadel which stars Richard Madden in the lead role. She is also producing a reality series called Sangeet with her husband Nick Jonas which will revolve around Indian sangeet ceremonies.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has two Netflix productions in the pipeline – We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is also working on a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. Besides these projects, she will star in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra honours brave women in Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply