Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna thank doctors on National Doctors Day

Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna played the lead roles in Sanjivani, a medical drama. Their characters of Dr. Ishani and Dr. Sid were highly appreciated by the audience. With a massive fandom, both the actors nailed their doctors’ role to perfection, and with their portrayal of intense emotions in some scenes, they took their acting levels a notch higher. Even though the show ended pretty soon, Surbhi and Namit did full justice to their roles in the show and have exclusively spoken to Bollywood Hungama on National Doctors Day.

Surbhi Chandna is the ultimate diva on-screen and on social media. Her portrayal of Dr. Ishani never ceased to amaze us from the pilot episode. Speaking on Doctors Day, Surbhi said, “I think the medical industry is like the army, they are silently doing their bit and we don’t really appreciate them enough. We don’t acknowledge their efforts and sacrifices. I feel that we don’t need a particular day or some sort of pandemic to realise their worth. I think this is the one industry that needs to be celebrated and we should have immense gratitude towards them. I have been very lucky to play a doctor on Sanjivani, to wear masks and scrubs and doctor’s coat, it’s a matter of pride and honour for me. I have immense gratitude and a big salute to everyone who belongs to the medical industry. I’m sorry if we don’t appreciate you all enough, you guys deserve to be celebrated everyday!”

Happy Doctor’s Day to the saviours of many To all the doctors who always put their patients first Privileged Enough to be wearing a Doctors Coat on #sanjivani #DrIshani #gratitude A Big Thankyou to the Medical Fraternity ????

Namit Khanna, who played the charming Dr. Sid on the show was equally grateful for the opportunity and thanked the frontliners for all their efforts. Namit said, “Today on the national doctor’s day I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude and prayers to all the doctors, medical professionals, medical students who are working recklessly just to ensure the safety of others. I salute each and every doctor who is working hard towards regaining the normalcy in our country and are completely oblivious of their own health. My character Dr. Sid on TV lasted for a few months but the experience of playing a doctor is already etched in my heart forever! A mere thankyou will never be enough for their selfless work. HAPPY DOCTORS DAY!”

